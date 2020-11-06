Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices rose Friday morning with the BSE Sensex gaining over 250 points.

The Indian indices rose on the back of largely positive global cues.

Around 10.40 a.m. the Sensex was trading at 41,594.21, higher by 254.05 points or 0.61 percent from the previous close of 41,340.16.

It opened at 41,438.76 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 41,666.92 and a low of 41,383.29 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 12,184.65, higher by 64.35 points or 0.53 percent from its previous close.

Shares of Reliance Industries surged on Friday after the company Thursday announced that the Public Investment Fund (PIF) will invest Rs 9,555 crore for an equity stake of 2.04 percent in Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, a RIL subsidiary.

RIL shares on the BSE were trading at Rs 2,000.20, higher by Rs 45.10 or 2.31 percent from the previous close.