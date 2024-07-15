Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex and Nifty closed at new record high levels Monday helped by fresh foreign fund inflows and buying in State Bank of India.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 145.52 points or 0.18 per cent to settle at a new record high of 80,664.86. During the day, it advanced 343.2 points or 0.42 per cent to hit a high of 80,862.54.

The NSE Nifty rallied 84.55 points or 0.35 per cent to settle at an all-time closing high of 24,586.70. During the day, it surged 132.9 points or 0.54 per cent to hit a new record peak of 24,635.05.

Among Sensex shares, State Bank of India, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Maruti and ITC were the biggest winners.

On the other hand, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Shanghai settled higher while Hong Kong ended lower. European markets were trading lower.

US markets ended in positive territory Friday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4,021.60 crore Friday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.18 per cent to $85.15 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark jumped 622 points or 0.78 per cent to settle at 80,519.34 Friday. Nifty surged 186.20 points or 0.77 per cent to settle at 24,502.15.

PTI