Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, severed limbs of a human being were found dumped in a garbage bin behind the Ram Mandir Temple under the Kharvelnagar police limits here Thursday evening.

Local residents of Housing Corporation Colony first spotted the limbs and immediately informed the police. Later, a team from Kharvelanagar police station reached the spot and recovered the limbs. The cops have also recovered something resembling a ‘fetus’ from the garbage bin.

The police said the severed limbs must have been treated with preservative because they did not emanate any foul smell.

“We will investigate to find out how the body parts find their ways to garbage bin. Since the Neelachal Institute of Medical Science is located nearby, we will also take into account the role of the hospital,” said an official.

The recovered body parts have been sent to AIIMS for examination. Commissionerate Police said the details about the recovered chopped-off body parts can only be revealed after the investigation is over.

PNN