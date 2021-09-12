Berhampur: There is no let up in sexual crimes against minor girls in Ganjam district as over 153 cases have been registered with police during last three years, a report said. The data is reflective of the lack of security for minor girls in the jurisdiction of Berhampur police district.

The alleged perpetrators of the crime are even not sparing minor girls to fulfil their sexual desires. The repeated occurrence of the crime has shaken the conscience but it is yet to see any abatement.

The Centre and the Odisha government have taken a series of steps to check crimes against girls and women. However, despite that there is no let up in crimes particularly sexual assault and molestation against women and minor girls in Ganjam district.

The Centre enacted the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO)-2012 for protection of children from the offences of sexual assault, sexual harassment and pornography. The Act has also provisions for stringent punishment for the perpetrators of the crime. The accused persons are arrested under this Act.

Reports said that 153 cases were registered during last three years in the jurisdiction of Berhampur district police. Over 51 cases have been registered alone in the first week of September, this year. The sexual crimes against the minor girls are on the rise if we take a look at the record of last three years.

The Centre formulated ‘Nirbhaya Act -2013’ after the heinous gang-rape case in 2012 in the national capital. The Centre under this Act established Special POCSO Courts all over India for speedy trials of sexual crimes against minors.

Two special POCSO courts have also been set up in Berhampur to deal with sex-related crimes against minor children in Ganjam district. Fast Track Courts have also been established in various districts as well in Berhampur for speedy trial of such cases.

A total of 48 POCSO cases were registered in 2018, 52 in 2019 and 53 in 2020 in Berhampur police district. Special women and child help desks have also been established in various police stations.

A special team known as ‘Swayamsiddha’ comprising only women police officers has been undertaking awareness drives for safety and security of girl child and women. On being informed, the team is also undertaking investigations of crime against women and minor girls.

This correspondent tried to ascertain the reason behind the rise in sexual crimes against minor girls and met Professor Chandrasekhar Tripathy of Mental Health department in MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

Prof Tripathy said that the proclivity of committing rape is a mental disease. Men lose control over themselves due to various reasons. The negative thought process of a person pushes him mentally to commit such heinous crime.

The provision of stringent punishment creates fear among the minds of such persons for some time but they overcome the fear to commit the crime. He said that sexual crimes against women and girls can never be stopped unless there is a change in mindset among the people of India.