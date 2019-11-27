Mumbai: Actor Shilpa Shetty believes that when it comes to fitness, one should put forth their best efforts, to expect the best results. The actress, who is known to be a fitness freak and has an enviable body, shared fitness tips with fans Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared a photo where she is seen performing a yoga asana. She wrote: “There’s no reason why everything you do shouldn’t be your best effort yet. If your effort is mediocre, then the results will be mediocre too! If you give your best to all that you do, then you will get the best results. #ShilpaKaMantra #SSApp #SwasthRahoMastRaho #health #fitness #motivation #effort #noexcuses.”

On the work front, Shilpa will soon be making a comeback with Sabbir Khan’s action film Nikamma. The film marks Shilpa’s comeback to Hindi films after a gap of 13 years.

It should be stated here that a few days back Shilpa Shetty flew to Japan with hubby Raj Kundra to celebrate their 10th marriage anniversary. Both were wished on Shilpa’s social media platforms by celebrities like Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Sanjay Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor.

Shilpa tied the knot with businessman, Raj Kundra, November 22, 2009. The couple welcomed their son Viaan in 2012. Shilpa keeps sharing adorable pictures with her family on social media.

Agencies