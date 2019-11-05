Jaipur: Three men abducted and gang-raped a 19-year-old girl from Dausa district for five hours in a moving car last Friday. A case was registered the same day but no arrests have been made so far.

The victim, a second-year college student, alleged that she was walking to her coaching centre around 5am October 1 when the trio abducted and forced her into a car. Once inside, she was blindfolded and gang-raped for five hours as the vehicle was being driven around.

They even threatened to kill her if she reported the crime. Around 10am, they dropped her at Lalsot area and fled.

“Since it was early morning, there were hardly any people around. The complainant has identified and named the accused. While two of them are from a nearby village, she knew the third accused only by name,” Lalsot circle officer Manraj Meena said, adding that it is possible that the girl was acquainted with the trio.

Police said an investigation is underway.

“She had registered the complaint on the same day of the crime, but we couldn’t get her statement recorded before a magistrate under CrPC Section 164 as the court was shut over the weekend. It will be done this week,” Meena said, adding that her medical examination is complete and a gang-rape case registered under IPC Section 376D.

No arrests have been made so far even as an investigation is underway. Police are analysing CCTV footage to trace the car used in the crime.