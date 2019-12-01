It’s no hidden fact celebrities and cricketers often get involved in a lot of “extra-curricular” activities off the field. Many cricketers have found themselves in controversies over various scandals.

Here are some of the craziest s*x scandals to have hit the game:

Shane Warne: The Australian spin legend in 2005, he was accused of harassing British nurse. He was also caught in 2006 having fun with a Melbourne stripper and then kissing his then girlfriend Liz Hurley in public.

Chris Gayle: Back in the T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka in 2012, Gayle was caught “socializing” with three British women in his hotel room. Gayle also gave a glimpse of his flirty nature in public when he asked out Mel McLaughlin on live television.

Herschelle Gibbs: Herschelle Gibbs gave everyone an account of his s*x life in his autobiography, To The Point where he mentions that the night before the crucial match against Australia in the 1999 World Cup was incredible. He talks about the girl he met before the game and how she inspired him to get a century. He claimed that he had an unforgettable night and she was his lucky charm.

Daryl Tuffey: The New Zealand fast bowler, Daryl Tuffey was once accused of having had s*x with a Christchurch sales representative. He was caught in the act after having being filmed by two British tourists.

Asad Rauf: The Pakistani umpire and member of the Elite panel of umpires, Asad Rauf was in hot water when he was accused by model Leena Kapoor of having an affair. She claimed that Rauf had s*xually exploited her and promised to get married. Rauf was having none of it however, and claimed that he was happily married with two children and would not get into something of this sort at any cost.