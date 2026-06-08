Visakhapatnam: At least six workers of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (Vizag Steel Plant) were killed here Monday after molten iron spilt on them, officials said.

According to the information shared with Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav by Visakhapatnam district health officials, till 6.30 pm Monday, the bodies of four people out of the six dead have reached the steel plant’s general hospital.

“A total of six casualties reported to the steel plant’s general hospital,” an official press release said.

“We are undertaking rescue operations,” an official told PTI earlier.

A press release from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s office said multiple workers were killed in the industrial accident. Naidu expressed deep anguish over the deaths. He directed that all departments should work in coordination to extend help.

According to the police, molten iron spilt while being moved in a bucket by a crane.

Police said the molten iron was extremely hot at about 1,600 degrees Celsius.