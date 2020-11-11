Bhubaneswar: Six members of a family were found murdered at a village in Odisha’s Bolangir district, police said Wednesday.

They were found dead in their house at Sanrapada village under Patnagarh police station jurisdiction.

The deceased were Bulu Jani, his wife, and two sons and two daughters.

Stating that the family of Bulu Jani was collecting and selling honey in the village and nearby areas for the last 10 years, the Patnagarh IIC Priyanka Routray said that there was reportedly a quarrel among the family members last night.

“We are not sure whether the family members committed suicide or it is a case of murder. The exact cause of the death will be known after the postmortem,” she added.

On the other hand Bolangir Superintendent of Police Madkar Sandeep Sampat said, “Prima facie, they have been murdered with sharp weapons. A special team has been formed to investigate. Meanwhile, a forensics team has started a probe,” said Bolangir Superintendent of Police Madkar Sandeep Sampat.”

The bodies were sent to a hospital for post-mortems.

IANS/PNN