With Canterbury batsman Leo Carter achieving the rare feat Sunday by smashing six sixes in an over, cricket aficionados have started recollecting the other instances of the same feat. Carter is fourth as far as T20s are concerned and seventh in all.

In the 16th over of a T20 Super Smash tournament at Hagley Oval here, Carter hammered left-arm spinner Anton Devcich, who was bowling for Northern Districts. It was Carter’s heroics which helped Canterbury overhaul a challenging 220-run target with seven balls to spare.

Carter remained unbeaten on 70 off just 29 balls and his knock was laced with three boundaries and seven hits into the stands.

Significantly, Garry Sobers and Ravi Shastri had also achieved the feat however, that came in first-class cricket.

Let’s put the list of batsmen who have hit six sixes in an over in international cricket across formats:

Garfield Sobers became the first man to hit six sixes off a single six-ball over in first-class cricket against Malcolm Nash in Nottinghamshire’s first innings against Glamorgan at St Helen’s in Swansea August 31, 1968.

Ravi Shastri equalled Garry Sobers’ record of hitting six sixes in an over in first class cricket 10 January 1985.

Herschelle Gibbs hit six sixes off an over from leg-spinner Daan van Bunge in SA vs The Netherlands tie in a 2007 Cricket World Cup March 16.

Yuvraj Singh hit six sixes in an over against England’s Stuart Broad during the inaugural World T20 September 19 September 2007.

Ross Whiteley of Worcestershire hit six sixes off six legal deliveries plus one wide to take the total number of runs in that over to 37 off bowler Karl Carver of Yorkshire July 23, 2017.

Hazratullah Zazai of Afghanistan hit six sixes in October 2018 becoming the third ever batsman ever to do so in a Twenty20 match.

PNN