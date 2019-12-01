Jaipur: A six-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Tonk district of Rajasthan, police said Sunday.

The girl had gone to school on Saturday and did not return till late. Her family members started looking for her and found the body at an isolated place in Kheldi village of Aligarh town, police said.

“Prima facie, the girl was raped and strangulated to death. The body has been shifted to the district hospital for postmortem,” SHO of Aligarh Police Station, Ram Krishan, said.

He said efforts are on to identify and arrest the accused.

This is of course, not the first reported rape case this week as a 25-year-old veterinarian was gangraped and killed allegedly by two truck drivers and two cleaners near a toll plaza on Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad on the night of Wednesday.

They later shifted the body to a place near Shadnagar town and set it afire.

The charred body of the victim was found the next day.

PTI