Hyderabad: A day after a woman tahsildar Vijaya Reddy was allegedly burnt alive at her office near here, her driver Gurunatham (27), who tried to rescue her, succumbed to his injuries Tuesday, police said.

Reddy, 37, died on the spot after she was allegedly set on fire at her office in Abdullapurmet by K Suresh over some land dispute. Two staff members, including Vijaya’s driver Gurunatham who tried to save her were seriously injured like the assailant, who suffered 60 per cent burns. The three were all admitted to different hospitals in the city, Monday.

“Gurunatham succumbed to his injuries at a hospital while undergoing treatment,” Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said. Suresh, who is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital, is said to be in critical condition. Vijaya Reddy’s funeral rites were performed at Nagole here.

Earlier, hundreds of revenue and other government department employees visited her house here to pay their last respects and later participated in the funeral procession.

Demanding a transparent probe by the government into the incident, Vijaya’s husband Subash Reddy said “I suspect one person alone cannot resort to such a heinous crime. I suspect some forces are behind her murder.”

The police commissioner said a scientific investigation was on and they were probing from all angles to ascertain the exact reason that provoked Suresh to take such a step. Police are questioning family members of Suresh, checking his phone call data records and verifying land documents as part of the investigation.

Suresh had told police that he is a farmer and also into real estate and co-owned seven acre agriculture land along with his brother. The land was transferred to a tenant and a dispute has arisen over it and litigation is on.

Outraged over the incident, Revenue Department employees across Telangana staged protests and abstained from work Tuesday also. Principal Secretary (Revenue) and senior IAS officer Somesh Kumar however, said measures would be taken to safeguard all officers and staff.

