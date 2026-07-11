San Juan: A small plane crashed in the Bahamas Friday, killing 10 people and prompting the government to temporarily ground Flamingo Air flights.

The deadly incident happened in North Andros, located in waters just west of Nassau, the archipelago’s capital.

Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis had initially said that one person survived, but he later confirmed in a press conference that the person died from their injuries. The victims have not been publicly identified.

“We gather beneath a cloud of great sorrow,” he said, noting that people were celebrating the Bahamas’ 53rd independence anniversary. “It has become a day of mourning. … To every family that has received the devastating news, that someone they love will not be coming home, we offer our deepest condolences.”

The Bahamian Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority said in a statement that the plane had departed Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau and was headed to San Andros when it crashed. It identified the plane as a Cessna 402 aircraft registered in the Bahamas.

The Ministry of Energy, Utilities and Aviation said in a statement that the suspension of Flamingo Air’s air operator certificate is only a precautionary safety measure as officials investigate the cause of the crash. The ministry said the suspension is a result of two safety incidents that happened Friday.

During the press conference, Energy, Utilities and Aviation Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis said the first incident occurred earlier Friday involving a Flamingo Air plane. She said it was en route to Mayaguana when the pilot reported a concern and turned back to Nassau. After the plane landed and the passengers deboarded, the plane caught fire, she said.