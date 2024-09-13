Bhubaneswar: According to the global Type 1 diabetes (T1D) index, the prevalence of T1D in the country is growing at an alarming rate of 6.7 per cent annually. In response to it, the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI), in collaboration with Sanofi India Limited (SIL) launched a social impact programme here Thursday, aimed at improving diagnosis and care for T1D patients. On the occasion, representatives from RSSDI and SIL highlighted the efforts to reduce hypoglycaemia and hyperglycaemia through enhanced care and management practices.

The initiative aims to educate patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals, and help them with financial support. Out of 1,400 children enrolled in the social impact programme across the country, 76 are from the state diagnosed with T1D. RSSDI president Rakesh Sahay emphasised the importance of addressing the urgent need of the estimated 8.6 lakh T1D patients in the country. “By equipping healthcare professionals and educators with the necessary tools and knowledge, the programme enables timely diagnosis and appropriate diabetes management,” he said. SIL senior director of corporate communications and CSR Aparna Thomas stated, “Our programme is significantly improving the quality of life for children with T1D by creating much-needed standards of care for diagnosis, education, and treatment.” Diabetics’ specialist Alok Kanungo noted the rising trend in T1D and stressed the need for comprehensive training for healthcare professionals. The programme aims to restore years of healthy life through early diagnosis and better self-management practices.

RESHMI YADAV, OP