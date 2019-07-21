‘Bhajan’ concerts in India are usually pious and solemn affairs. But a new video has emerged on the internet that has incurred the wrath of social media users.

The video features what seems like a ‘bhajan’ session but it is nothing like you have ever seen. In the video, a group of men are surrounding a female singer on stage and are seen pouring huge amounts of cash on her much like a scene from a dance bar.

Watch the video below:

Aisa kon bhajan karta hai bhai 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/iIV0TYqfEG — Desi Bhai | #MahuaMoitra | Troll Magnet 🇮🇳 (@DesiPoliticks) July 20, 2019

What is even more shocking is the fact that there were women and children attending the concert who seem to have no problems whatsoever with what was happening on the stage.

After the video surfaced online, netizens questioned whether it was indeed a religious gathering or a dance bar. At one point a man brings in a bucket full of currency notes and showers it all on the female singer.

One particular social media user branded the venue as a ‘sanskari dance bar’.

This is how social media reacted to this bizarre and shocking footage:

