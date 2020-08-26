New Delhi: Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi will speak to the Chief Ministers of the Congress ruled states and also the Chief Ministers of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee and Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray Wednesday to discuss the pending Goods and Services Tax (GST) share, and the NEET and JEE examination issue.

According to Congress sources, the meeting will be chaired by Sonia Gandhi through video conferencing, in which Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Puducherry CM V. Narayanasamy along with the West Bengal and Maharashtra Chief Ministers will be present.

The meeting comes a day ahead of the meeting of the GST Council Thursday.

According to Congress sources the opposition Chief Ministers are expected to discuss a joint effort to pressurise the government to postpone the exams at a time when the country is battling a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The source said the agenda of the meeting also includes compensation to states who have reported a loss of revenue because of the GST in the time of the pandemic.

