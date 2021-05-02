Balasore: Police late Saturday night raided a cricket match which was underway at Pathan Mahalla under Soro municipal limits in Balasore when the weekend shutdown was in force.

According to a source, the night cricket match being organised at Pathan Mahalla had a gathering of over 200 persons including participating teams from across the district and audience as well.

The Soro police received confirmed information that the cricket match was being organised without obtaining prior written permission either from local civic body or police. Swinging into action, a team comprising civic officials and police soon raided the cricket ground.

However, the participant cricket players and organisers fled from the ground after seeing the team, a resident of Pathan Mahalla said.

The team ordered a member of organisers who was caught from the spot including head of the village as well as tent owner to appear at the civic body’s office in Soro Sunday morning without fail. Failing to do so will invite stringent legal action, the officials warned them.

