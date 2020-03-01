Seoul: South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Sunday the government was waging ‘all-out responses’ to contain the novel coronavirus as the country added 586 more cases, taking the total to 3,736.

South Korea has the largest national total in the world outside China, after it saw a rapid surge in the number of coronavirus cases in recent days.

Scores of events have been cancelled or postponed over the contagion, while the country’s central bank has warned of a minus growth in the first quarter for the world’s 12th-largest economy. The bank noted that the epidemic will hit both consumption and exports.

“The government is now waging all-out responses after raising the crisis alert to the highest level,” Moon said at an ‘Independence Movement Day’ ceremony, scaled down due to the outbreak. “We will be able to overcome the COVID-19 outbreak and revive our shrunken economy,” he added.

Samsung Electronics has suspended operations Saturday at its domestic smartphone plant in Gumi – 200 kilometres (210 miles) southeast of Seoul – for the second time in a week, after a third employee tested positive for the virus.

Auto giant Hyundai Motor also stopped operations at one of its Ulsan plants after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

Concerts by K-pop superstars BTS and the World Team Table Tennis Championships were among cancelled events, while sports leagues have modified their seasons to contain the virus.

K-pop star ‘CHUNG HA’ was placed in self-quarantine when a member of her staff tested positive after visiting Italy last month, ‘Yonhap’ news agency reported. The singer himself tested negative.

Nearly 90 percent of the cases were in Daegu, the centre of the country’s outbreak, and neighbouring North Gyeongsang province, the ‘Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention’ said in a statement. The country reported one more death Sunday, taking the total death toll to 18.

Agencies