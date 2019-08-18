Kolkata: A day after his police protection withdrawn by the West Bengal government, former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee Sunday wrote to city Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma requesting him to deploy adequate security personnel to “avert any untoward attempt” on his life.

Chatterjee, who switched over to the BJP August 14, accused the Trinamool Congress government of vindictiveness and said everyone should be treated equal by the administration, irrespective of their political affiliations.

“At the wee hour of 11.15 pm August 17, suddenly all my security personnel were withdrawn by your office without any intimation. It is pertinent to mention here that I apprehend such withdrawal of security personnel maybe because of the vindictiveness of the state government against me as I’ve joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (JBP) August 14. However in the eyes of administration, all are equal,” said Chatterjee, who is an MLA from Kolkata’s Behala East constituency.

Chatterjee, who held crucial portfolios under the Mamata Banerjee government, before resigning from post of mayor in November last year said his life was at risk due to conspiracies of his former wife.

“I resigned from the office of mayor and minister November 22, 2018. Still my security was not reduced as the state government and the Police Department are fully aware that apart from anti-social elements, my life and honour is at stake due to the activities and conspiracies of my wife Smt Ratna Chatterjee (against whom I’ve filed a divorce case),” he stated further.

He also claimed that he has been attacked recently. “I would end this mail with the hope of getting justice from the administration. For if the life of an MLA is endangered in the city, how will common people feel secure,” he wrote.