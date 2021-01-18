Bhubaneswar, Jan 18: A book titled ‘Asumari Swapna’ was released at the Speaker’s room at Sachivalaya here Monday.

In the unveiling ceremony, Speaker Surya Narayan Patro said, “The book is based on contemporary topics and is of great writing. Asumari Swapna is a collection of thesis in which social activist Ghasiram Panda’s 36 thesis are published.”

These write-ups were earlier published in various newspapers. Published by Aakar Subarnapur, the work is based on the writer’s personal experience.

Topics like school shutdown, policies of budget for education, school enrolment, sexual harassment in the school and administrator’s responsibilities, child marriage, children and cybercrime and marriage age were covered in the book.

Former chairman of OSPCR Kasturi Mohapatra, chairperson of state women’s commission Minati Behera, chairperson of Odisha state commission for protection of child rights Sandhyabati Pradhan, associate director of Action Aid Debabrata Patra and secretary of the legislative assembly Dasaratha Satpathy were present at the event.