Mumbai: JioHotstar has announced the return of a landmark show, ‘Special Ops’ with the second season.

Teasing the new season, the makers wrote, “Himmat and the team is back!”

Built in its own league with compelling storytelling, sharp characters, and high-stakes action, this new installment promises to deliver an even more gripping narrative, delving deeper into the world of Indian intelligence.

Alok Jain, Head of Cluster, Entertainment (Colors, Digital Hindi, Niche, Movies and Studio), JioStar, said, “At JioHotstar, we are committed to bringing bold, high-impact storytelling to our audiences, and ‘Special Ops’ has been a defining example of that vision. The return of Himmat Singh in ‘Special Ops’ season 2 marks not just the continuation of a beloved franchise, but a significant milestone in the evolution of premium Indian content. We are excited to deliver a season that’s bigger, smarter, and even more gripping.”

Creator Neeraj Pandey added, “With ‘Special Ops’, we aimed to create a lasting legacy in action, scale, and storytelling, something that resonates across audiences and generations. The overwhelming response to past seasons not only humbled us but challenged us to push our creative boundaries even further. This season, we’ve dialled up the stakes, the intensity, and the emotional arcs, delivering an even more thrilling experience. This journey, from the show’s inception to now with Season 2, has been exhilarating, thanks to the incredible passion of our team at Friday Storytellers and the unwavering support and collaboration with JioHotstar. We can’t wait for audiences to embark on this new chapter with us.”

Versatile actor Kay Kay Menon who is portraying the iconic character of Himmat Singh, revealed, “Himmat Singh is a character that has resonated deeply with audiences. Returning to this role is both a challenge and a privilege. In ‘Special Ops’ season 2, viewers will witness new facets of Himmat’s journey – his vulnerabilities, his grit, and the weight of choices he’s made. It’s a powerful script, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it.”

Although the makers have unveiled the teaser for ‘Special Ops’ season 2, they have yet to announce the release date.