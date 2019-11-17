Bhubaneswar: The railway department has been running special Suvidha trains between Vizag and Allahabad in UP via the state capital to tackle the extra rush on this route during this month. The department appealed to the railway passengers to make use of such services for travelling on this stretch.

The department informed the media that the train has been moving in this stretch and travels via Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak in Odisha and passes through Gaya in Bihar before entering into Uttar Pradesh and ending in Allahabad.

A media statement from the East Coast Railway said, “With an aim to clear extra rush of passengers, Ministry of Railways is running special trains towards different popular destinations from and through East Coast Railway jurisdiction by creating additional berths. In view of the popular demand, ECoR is running a direct Suvidha special train between Visakhapatnam and Subedarganj (Allahabad)via Vizianagaram- Bhubaneswar-Bhadrak-Gaya.”

It also added, “The Suvidha Special will leave Visakhapatnam at 11:50 pm every Tuesday between November 26, 2019 to December 10, 2019 and from Subedarganj (Allahabad) at 3:30 pm every Thursday between November 28 and December 12, 2019. Subedarganj is just 15 minutes away from Allahabad and is the next station.”

The ECoR said that the special Suvidha train has single AC-2 Tier, Three AC-3 Tier, Seven Sleeper Class, Three Second Class Seating and Two Guard cum luggage vans in its composition. This train will have stoppages at Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Naraj Marthapur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Hijli, Midnapur, Bankura, Adra, Gomoh, Koderma, Gaya, Sasaram, Pt.Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn, Mirzapur and Allahabad between Visakhapatnam and Subedarganj from both the directions.

Touts warned

The ECoR, Saturday, warned the erring notorious agents to refrain from unauthorized touting. It has also warned the citizens and youths aspiring for railway jobs to refrain from being lured into fake job advertisements. It said that railway job applications are now online and advertised in major newspapers when vacancies are reported.

The ECoR Sunday said, “All the Railway Examinations are now being held Online. All the recruitment is being notified through Newspaper Advertisements especially in Employment News and in leading National newspapers of the country. For Group-D posts, the Examinations are being conducted through Railway Recruitment Cell of East Coast Railway and for Group-C posts, Examinations are being held through Railway Recruitment Boards.”

It also added, “In case there are any doubts regarding genuineness of any call letter or letter of appointment, the prospective candidates can check with the Office of the Principal Chief Personnel Officer of East Coast Railway at Rail Sadan. If anybody asks for bribe promising to provide you a job in Railways or if you have any information of corruption or you are a victim of the above, please inform on the Vigilance Helpline Number (8455885031).”