Bhubaneswar: People seem to be losing out their compassion and tenderness towards animals roaming around in the capital city. Some recent incidents of brutality against animals in the capital city have put humanity to shame.

One of the members of ‘Seva hin Sankalp’ a city-based social outfit, January 19 lodged an FIR against Kitab Patnaik of Jagamara area for killing a dog and leaving another severely injured.

The member of the NGO also claimed to have two eye witnesses who saw the entire incident and sought the organisation’s help following the brutal incident.

The accused allegedly shot at two street dogs killing one on the spot and leaving the other animal severely injured. In another heart-wrenching incident Saturday, a lady tortured a dog and later burnt it alive at Station Bazaar in Laxmisagar area.

Sources claimed, the accused, who stayed alone, got furious after finding that the street dog had entered her house January 21 afternoon and ate her food. In a fit of rage, she poured kerosene on the animal and set it afire.

Speaking to Orissa POST, IIC of Laxmisagar police station Om Prakash Mohanty stated that a case had been registered in this regard and the woman had been detained.

Some relatives of the lady, who claimed that the lady has psychological problems, have been asked to produce evidence to corroborate the claim.

Police would arrest her if they fail to produce any documents to support their stance. Similarly, a pregnant dog with its unborn puppies was beaten to death by a woman and her neighbours at Samantarapur area in April 2020. In another case, a man had run over five puppies in Lingaraj police station area of the city in June last year.

A retired banker was spotted throwing two cats before a pack of hungry stray dogs who killed the kittens at Prashanti Vihar under Infocity police limits in May 2021.

Speaking to Orissa POST, Debashis Tripathy, an animal rights activist, said lack of awareness and compassion towards pets and stray animals are the main reasons behind the current spurt in the ghastly attacks on the animals.

