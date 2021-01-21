Colombo: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) instructed Thursday its national team manager to submit a report on allegations of sexual misconduct involving a promising player and a female member of their medical staff. It has been alleged that a spin bowling all-rounder in his 20s was found with the female member of the support staff in a hotel in a compromising position. This controversy has put Sri Lankan cricket in a spot.

The SLC said that there have been several media reports on this issue. The reports said that a team member had misbehaved with the medical staff member. The reports also said that the player is part of the squad currently playing against England.

“In consideration of the seriousness of the alleged incident which was reported by the mainstream media, SLC has instructed the team manager Mr Asantha de Mel to submit a report into the incident. He has been asked to find out the veracity of the said news report,” SLC said in a release.

Sri Lanka are currently engaged in a Test series against England. The second and final match of the series will start in Galle from Friday. The player in question was part of the first Test that the home team lost by seven wickets.

Sri Lankan team head coach Mickey Arthur had claimed Wednesday that it was impossible for such misbehaviour on anyone’s part. This is because all players are staying in a bio-security bubble as per the requirements of the government health regulations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.