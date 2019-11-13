Bhubaneswar: Odisha finance minister Niranjan Pujari Wednesday tabled the supplementary budget of Rs 8126.32 cr for financial year 2019-20 on the first day of winter session of the Assembly.

According to the budget document, while Rs 7432.8 crore has been allocated under Programme Expenditure, Rs 267.23 crore has been allocated for Administrative Expenditure. Rs 6.52 crore goes to Disaster Response Fund and another Rs 419.78 crore has been allocated under ‘Transfers from State’.

The supplementary budget is aimed at fulfilling the requirement of funds for public welfare and developmental activities in the state, mainly through reallocation of available resources and receipt of tied-up resources from various sources, the government said.

It further added that the supplementary budget provision of Rs 7432.8 crore is to be financed by tied-up resources to the tune of Rs 2981.88 crore, higher receipt of non-tax revenue to the extent of Rs 1,000 crore, and surrender of provision in grants and appropriations to the extent of Rs 4114.5 crore.

The supplementary budget was necessitated owing to post budget decisions on new schemes and programmes of the state government, additional requirement for ongoing Central sector and Centrally sponsored schemes by Union government, recoupment of advance taken from Odisha Contingency Fund, differential salary requirement on account of pay revision and arrear pay along with accounting adjustment under different demands.