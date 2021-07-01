Bhubaneswar: The state recorded Odisha goods and services tax (OGST) collection of Rs 858.83 crore during June this year, posting a 13.13 per cent growth against the corresponding period of the previous year.

According to Commissionerate of CT & GST, Cuttack, the state collected Rs 858.83 crore in June 2021 against a collection of `759.17 crore in same month of previous year.

“The collection of OGST upto June 2021 is Rs 2,812.93 crore against a collection of Rs 1,560.20 crore upto June 2020 recording a progressive growth of 80.29 per cent, Sushil Kumar Lohani, Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (CT) & GST.

“The growth of 13.13 per cent in OGST collection during June 2021 is the result of better compliance by dealers having turnover of more than `5 crore during previous year, increased collection from iron and steel as well as mining sector and collection from matured GST demand made by tax officers after return scrutiny,” Lohani said.

There is also collection of `743.16 crore in CGST, `842.65 crore in IGST & `555.27 crore in Cess during June 2021. The total GST collection during June 2021 stands at `2,999.91 crore as against `2,693.75 crore during June 2020 registering a growth of 11.37 per cent. The progressive GST collection till June 2021 is `10,046.14 crore against `5,192.30 crore till June 2020 with growth of 93.48 per cent.

The total collection of VAT (petrol and liquor) is `709.32 crore during June as against `424.57 crore

during June 2020. Out of the above, collection from petroleum

products is `585.49 crore during June 2021 as against `408.81 crore during the corresponding period of last yeare. Similarly, the collection from liquor is `123.82 crore during June 2021 against `15.75 crore during June 2020.