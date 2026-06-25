Kendrapada: More than seven years after its announcement, state’s first proposed riverine port on Mahanadi River in Mahakalapada block of Kendrapada district remains mired in uncertainty, with little visible progress on the ground. The ambitious project was announced by former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during his visit to Kendrapada December 8, 2018. Planned under a public-private partnership (PPP) mode, the port was to be developed with support from Paradip Port and was projected to handle 18.43 million tonne cargo annually.

The first phase of the project was estimated to cost Rs 2,110 crore. The proposal had raised hopes of industrialisation and economic growth in Kendrapada, a district often regarded as one of Odisha’s least developed in terms of industrial investment. Expectations grew further after discussions involving Paradip Port and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel regarding the development of a port-led industrial corridor in the region.

However, despite official meetings, site visits and repeated assurances from political leaders, the project has failed to move beyond the planning stage. Residents and civil society members say there has been no significant progress since the announcement, while public discussion on the project has largely faded following the change in the state’s political landscape.

Locals, lawyers and social activists have criticised what they describe as decades of neglect of Kendrapada’s development aspirations. They point to earlier promises, including a proposed port at Barunei and a power plant at Alailo, both of which never materialised. Questions also persist over the future of the proposed steel plant linked to the project.

Uncertainty surrounds investment commitments, project timelines, raw material sourcing and the status of industrial partners. Residents say the port and associated industrial projects were expected to generate more than 15,000 direct and indirect jobs. With no clear roadmap in sight, many fear the riverine port project may become yet another unfulfilled promise, leaving Kendrapada waiting for the economic transformation it was once promised.