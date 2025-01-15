Mahakumbh Nagar: Philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, the wife of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, has received spiritual initiation from her guru Swami Kailashanand Giri, the seer’s aide said here Wednesday.

Powell, who has spent three days at a camp at the Maha Kumbh, has been given the spiritual name “Kamala” by her guru.

Swami Kailashanand Giri is the Mahamandaleshwar or head seer of Panchayati Akhada Shri Niranjani.

“Lauren Powell Jobs was initiated last night. Guruji gave her the sacred Kali Beej Mantra during the ceremony. The offerings she made as guru dakshina remain undisclosed,” Giri’s media advisor Shagun Tyagi told PTI.

The initiation ceremony, held at Swami Kailashanand Giri’s camp, was attended by his personal secretary Avantikanand and Powell’s secretary.

Giri, while attending the Amrit Snan ritual at the Sangam Ghat Wednesday, said, “On Monday, Kamala faced some difficulty in navigating through the crowd, so she stayed at the camp. She is very humble and curious about Sanatan Dharma.”

“She wants to learn more about the guru-shishya tradition and has numerous questions related to Sanatan philosophy, which we strive to address,” he said.

As the wife of the late Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple, she has been associated with a legacy of innovation that revolutionised personal technology. Under Steve Jobs’ leadership, Apple became one of the world’s most valuable companies.

PTI