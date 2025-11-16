New Delhi: One person was killed, and multiple workers went missing in the stone quarry collapse in the Billi Markundi mining area under Obra Police Station limits in Sonbhadra district, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred around 1500 hours on Saturday, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continued search operations.

According to an NDRF statement, the tragedy struck when a section of the quarry caved in during blasting.

“Initial information indicated that several workers were trapped under the debris,” the release stated.

In response, one NDRF team was immediately deployed to the site to assist local authorities.

The statement further added, “During the overnight operation, the team recovered one body. The search for the remaining missing workers is underway with NDRF rescuers continuing the operation in coordination with the local administration and other agencies.”

Heavy machinery, sniffer dogs, and technical equipment are being used to cut through thick layers of collapsed stone.

Officials said the unstable structure of the quarry and repeated sliding of loose material are slowing down rescue operations, but teams remain committed to locating all missing labourers.

The gravity of the incident prompted senior officials to reach the site overnight.

In an update posted on X, ADG Zone Varanasi Piyush Mordia said (loosely translated from Hindi), “There is a possibility that some quarry workers are trapped after stones collapsed at Krishna Mining Works in Billi Markundi. NDRF, SDRF, and local police teams are carrying out rescue operations. I, along with NDRF Deputy Commandant Naveen Sharma and other officers, have been present at the site since last night.”

Another post from UP Police on X described the urgent response by district authorities (loosely translated from Hindi): “Police received information that several people were buried under stones after a hill section collapsed at Krishna Mining Works. Obra Police immediately reached the spot and began rescue operations. ADG Varanasi Zone inspected the site, gathered details from officials present, and issued necessary instructions.”

Local sources indicate that several workers may still be trapped beneath heavy boulders.

Continuous drilling, debris removal, and thermal scanning are underway as authorities race against time. The NDRF, SDRF, district police, and Mining Department officials are jointly assessing structural risks to prevent further collapses during the rescue effort.

Families of the trapped workers gathered near the site through Sunday, anxiously awaiting updates as officials assured them that every possible resource is being deployed.

The NDRF has said it will continue the operation until every missing worker is accounted for.

The press release emphasised the force’s commitment, noting that the mission remains the top priority for all responding agencies.