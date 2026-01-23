Packed with crime, controversy and an unexpected prison love story, the recent viral news reads like a scripted thriller. Two prisoners serving life sentences in separate murder cases that once gripped the country have fallen in love inside a Rajasthan jail and are now set to marry after being granted a 15-day parole.

The woman, 31-year-old Priya Seth, was convicted in the 2023 Jaipur “Tinder suitcase” murder that shocked the nation. Her partner, 29-year-old Hanuman Prasad, is serving a life term for a brutal 2017 crime in Alwar involving the murder of a man, his three sons and a nephew—killings linked to his relationship with the victim’s wife.

Following directions from the Rajasthan High Court, the District Parole Advisory Committee approved temporary release for both prisoners. The couple walked out of jail earlier this week and will remain on parole for 15 days.

Their wedding is scheduled to take place in Barodameo, Prasad’s native town in Alwar district. The relationship reportedly developed while both were lodged at the Sanganer open jail, where they were transferred from Jaipur Central Jail about a year ago. Accounts suggest the bond deepened over months, eventually turning into a live-in relationship within the open jail premises.

The Sanganer facility operates under the Rajasthan Prisoners Open Air Camp Rules, 1972, a prison-reform model that allows selected inmates to work outside during the day and return to the camp by evening. A panel of officials determines which prisoners qualify for placement in such open jails.

Prasad’s earlier conviction also involved his then partner, Santosh Sharma, a former taekwondo player. Both were found guilty of killing Sharma’s husband, three children and a nephew in 2017, a crime allegedly driven by their extramarital affair.

Priya Seth’s case stems from the murder of 28-year-old businessman Dushyant Sharma, whom she met through a dating app. Investigators say she planned his abduction for ransom, lured him to a rented accommodation and demanded Rs 10 lakh from his family. After receiving only part of the amount, she allegedly used his bank card to withdraw cash before killing him. His dismembered body was later recovered from a suitcase.

The decision to grant parole has triggered sharp reactions, drawing both public fascination and outrage. The victim’s family in the Jaipur murder case has announced plans to challenge the order in court, arguing they were not informed about the parole.

