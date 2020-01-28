Kanas: A sikhya sahayak of Uttarchilika Nodal Upper Primary School under Kanas block died at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar while being treated for high blood pressure Monday.

The sikhya sahayak, Madhu Singh, 33, had been hospitalised after he vomited blood a few days ago.

According to sources, Singh, a resident of Badashola village under Baripada Sadar police limits in Mayurbhanj had been teaching at the Uttarchilika school since 2012.

Singh had failed to clear the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) recently. He was also facing financial difficulties, sources said.

“Singh was under severe depression as he failed to clear the OTET whereas many of his colleagues had cleared the test. Subsequently, the services of his colleagues were also regularised. Singh was suffering from high BP and he started vomiting blood January 20,” said a source.