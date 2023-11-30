Derabish: Students of Kendriya Vidyalaya Barimul in Kendrapara district face difficulties on a regular basis due to lack of motorable road, a source said Thursday

The source informed that the students have to deboard from their vehicles and walk for about half a kilometre on a daily basis due to the lack of proper roads to the school.

The school authorities take a narrow old road leading to Barimul jail in order to reach the school situated alongside Kendrapara-Indupur road.

School buses and other vehicles carrying students have to stop on either side at Barimul square on Kendrapara-Indupur road as they are unable to pass through the narrow road. As a result, traffic congestion has become a regular affair.

According to the source, exhibition buses — arranged by Union Education Ministry which came from Bhubaneswar and Delhi — meant to teach students about science and technology had to be parked on Indupur road. The school authorities directed the students to walk down to the buses to watch the exhibitions. This has caused a sense of resentment among the students and their parents.

Senior Congress leader Jayant Mukherjee said the problem could have been resolved if only a 500-metre-long road was constructed from Barimul panchayat office to the school.

“The 500-metre-long road is already there, but due to lack of maintenance, the road has been covered with weed plants”, Mukherjee said.

When contacted, Kendriya Vidyalaya Barimul Principal Shashi Kaushal said that the school has given importance to the quality of education and teachers give sincere efforts to improve in this aspect, but the road problem is a matter of concern.

Local BDO Dasharathi Jena, when contacted, said steps were being taken to construct the road.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Barimul was established in 2010 at Barimul village in Derabish block of Kendrapara district by Central government. Spread over five acres, the school has 996 students from Balvatika (one year programme before Class-I) to Class-XII.

PNN