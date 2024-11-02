Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida Saturday announced that third phase of Subhadra Yojana fund distribution will take place in November.

Approximately 20 lakh beneficiaries, who missed out in the first two phases, will each receive Rs 5,000 directly into their bank accounts as part of the first instalment.

Parida also addressed concerns about the inclusion of Anganwadi workers in the scheme, assuring that those previously excluded will receive assistance in this phase.

“A high-level committee meeting was conducted Friday, where it was decided that around 2.67 lakh beneficiaries who were previously disqualified will have their cases reviewed. A three-member committee comprising the Block Development Officer (BDO), Tehsildar and District Social Welfare Officers (DSWs) will re-examine the records of all rejected applicants. Our aim is to ensure that no genuine beneficiary is left out of the scheme,” Parida said during a press briefing.

“I am hopeful that legitimate beneficiaries from the 2.67 lakh disqualified list will receive their first instalment in this third phase,” she added.

Parida confirmed that the fourth phase of fund distribution under the scheme has also been planned to reach approximately 1.20 crore women beneficiaries by December end.

Additionally, the Deputy Chief Minister addressed reports of government employees allegedly receiving benefits under the scheme. She stated that investigations are underway, and necessary actions will be taken if the allegations are verified.

Subhadra Yojana, a flagship scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday during his visit to Odisha September 17, aims to support women between the ages of 21 and 60 with Rs 50,000 in assistance, distributed over 10 instalments of Rs 5,000 each.

