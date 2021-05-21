Mumbai: Sunny Leone has revealed what she is addicted to, in a social media video she posted Friday. In the Instagram clip, she seems to be on set of the reality show “Splitsvilla”. Co-host Rannvijay Singha can be seen in the background.

The clip shows Sunny standing with her back towards the camera in an off-shoulder dress, as a crew member uses a massage gun on her back.

Rannvijay is heard telling her: “She has a problem… She is addicted”, while Sunny enjoys the massage.

“My addiction!! @rannvijaysingha,” Sunny wrote as caption for the video clip.

Sunny is currently in Kerala to shoot her the upcoming psychological thriller film “Shero”. The film is directed by Sreejith Vijayan and will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.