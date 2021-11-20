Chennai: Actor Suriya’s critically acclaimed film ‘Jai Bhim‘ is inspiring many youngsters to pursue law. Directed by T. J. Gnanavel, the legal drama is based on a true incident in 1993 which involved a case fought by Justice K. Chandru and revolves around the lives of a couple from the Irular tribe.

Set in Tamil Nadu, the film portrays the power of a lawyer and their responsibility to defend human rights while touching on themes of the inequality in society and oppression of the marginalised sections.

Persuaded by the film, A Shrawan, a commerce student from Chennai has decided to study law. Mr Shrawan said that although he liked the field of law prior to watching the movie as well but the Suriya-starrer helped him in making the final decision.

“I want to bring justice to sexual abuse victims as I feel they are stigmatised and punished for no fault of their own,” the law aspirant said.

For Sharanya Sathyanarayanan, a class XII student who plans to pursue MBA, the film’s message of doing something to help and empower the marginalised communities was pertinent.

Talking about her aim to help the less-privileged sections of society, Ms Sathyanarayanan said, “I want to skill them first and help them to get jobs. Once they are able to earn regular income, they will be automatically empowered in so many ways.”

Retired judge Justice K Chandru who fought the case on which the movie is made, sees the film as “meaningful cinema.” Justice Chandru helped in bringing justice to an Irular tribal woman whose husband was tortured and killed in police custody. On the film, Justice Chandru said, ” The film shows that correctional mechanisms are available. A fighting lawyer with the help of good policing and sensitised judiciary can help in bringing justice to the victims.”

‘Jai Bhim’ is currently the highest rated film on IMDb with a score of 9.6, thus becoming the first Indian film to do so.