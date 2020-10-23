Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend and actress Ankita Lokhande has been in the news since the late actor’s death.

In the past, Ankita had made revelations about the deceased actor in many interviews. Apart from this, she also targeted Rhea Chakraborty and has been standing firm with Sushant’s family in their quest to seek justice for him. But recently, when Ankita posted a video on social media, she came under target of Sushant’s fans.

Ankita has shared a video on her official Instagram account. In this video, she is seen dancing in a sari on the song ‘Sanwar Lun’ from the film Lootera. Sharing this video, Ankita wrote in the caption, “Sari dance and good music…. What a combination”.

Social media users apposed it via comments. Especially Sushant’s fans were upset over this. One user commented on this video, wrote, “Mai to ye sochta tha ki , Ankita dusre ladki ki trh nhi . Bt mera ye sochna hi glt he , kyu sab ladkiyan ek jaise hi hoti he . Ladkiyan jindgi me kuchh pal ke liye khushi or bad me jindgi bhr ke liye dard de jati he .#missyousushant”

Another user wrote,” Kya Ankita Susant shing rajput ko bhul gai ye krna zaruri he abhi susant shing rajput ki justice mil jaaye fir krna jo bhi ho”.

Another one wrote, “What’s wrong with you girl”?

In the past, Ankita Lokhande had responded to the trollers by sharing a picture and captioning it: “In the end,People will judge you anyway, So don’t live your life impressing others live your life impressing yourself ️

Pic Courtesy- @imtanmaykhutal”

