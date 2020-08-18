New Delhi: There is a huge controversy swirling around the June 14 death Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. His family’s lawyer Vikas Singh said Monday that there are very high chances that it was a murder. Vikas Singh has been a former Additional Solicitor General. He said that after the death of the 34-year-old actor, his flatmate Sidharth Pithani remained in constant touch with the bereaved family till the time an FIR was filed. “But after a case was registered (in Patna), he started helping Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty,” the lawyer said.

“Till the time we filed the FIR, Pithani was in contact with the family. He gave an impression that it was a suicide. He also said that Sushant was under depression. The bereaved family believed the same. But once the FIR was registered (by Sushant’s father KK Singh), he started helping Rhea by sharing that email. It was at that point that the family felt it could be a murder. Now, from what he (Pithani) has done and questions that have appeared, the chances are very high that it could be a murder,” Singh asserted.

The lawyer also raised questions on the autopsy report, claiming a lot of ‘discrepancies’.

“The autopsy was not shared with anybody for long. It is silent on the effect of hanging on the body, like popping out of eyes, bone-snapping etc. Nothing is there. I don’t think even nail clippings have been taken for testing,” Singh pointed out.

The lawyer alleged that the autopsy was conducted at a hospital with a bad reputation. He said the hospital ‘is infamous for providing certificates in lieu of money’.

“The autopsy is silent on a lot of things. Like was there a stool to hang, whether he could have hanged himself or not, and so on. I hope that the CBI as a very professional and efficient agency will address these important questions. Then only a logical conclusion will be available,” the lawyer added.

Singh referred to a mark found on Sushant’s body. He said that cloth, a part of which was found hanging, may not be the one that caused Sushant’s death.

“The mark on Sushant’s body was a very uniform mark; such a mark can typically be made by a belt,” Singh said. He quickly added that he wasn’t sure if it was a dog leash or some kind of a belt.

The former ASG also pointed out electronic evidence could play a really important role in the case. “I’m sure that a big electronic trail would be there… the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will definitely be able to make out a proper case with the help of electronic evidence available,” Singh stated.

The Supreme Court had last week reserved order on Rhea’s plea for the transfer of the Patna FIR to the Mumbai Police.