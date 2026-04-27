Tentulikhunti: A headmaster of a government-run residential school under this block in Nabarangpur district was arrested Sunday, a day after his suspension over the alleged molestation of a Class VII student.

The accused was identified as Sukanta Kumar Sarangi, headmaster of the Sebashram school under the block.

He was arrested after a formal complaint was filed by the survivor’s family members Saturday at the Nabarangpur police station.

The victim’s family, accompanied by former MP Pradeep Majhi, submitted the complaint. Nabarangpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Krushna Chandra Bhatra and the local inspector-in-charge processed the initial complaint.

Because the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Tentulikhunti police station, the case was transferred there for investigation under the supervision of Inspector Seema Pradhan.

Authorities said the arrest followed a medical examination of the accused and the recording of his statement.

According to the investigation, the incident occurred on the night of April 15.

The student alleged that Sarangi pulled her into a room and touched her inappropriately.

The student’s family previously reported the incident to the District Welfare Officer (DWO).

Following an investigation by the DWO April 24, District Collector Maheswar Swain issued an order suspending Sarangi from his post.