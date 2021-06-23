Bhubaneswar: The annual syllabuses for Class IX and Class X will be reduced by 30 per cent this year, Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash Wednesday said.

Clarifying the uncertainty prevalent over the issue of reopening schools, the minister said that no decision has been taken so far on the resumption of physical mode of education across the state.

“Elaborate measures have been taken already to ensure that the studies of students are not hampered. They are being taught through online mode even though it has not been possible to reach out to every student in the state,” Dash said.

“Due to such lacunae and other factors, we have decided to reduce the syllabus of Class IX and Class X by at least 30 per cent in the first phase,” the minister added.

Notably, the government has started live streaming of classes on YouTube platform for Class I to Class X students. The online teaching for students of Class IX and Class X will continue till July 31.

The state has been witnessing a decline in Covid-19 cases. Majority of the districts are still under partial lockdown, despite the fall in numbers.

PNN