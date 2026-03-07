Ahemdabad: Defending champions India will aim to script history when they take on New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium Sunday.

India is chasing a record third T20 World Cup title, while New Zealand is eyeing its maiden crown in the shortest format. As anticipation builds for the summit clash, fans have also raised concerns about a possible rain interruption and what it could mean for the outcome.

Under the International Cricket Council (ICC) playing conditions, the final includes up to 120 minutes of additional time to ensure the minimum requirement of 10 overs per side is completed.

If the match cannot be finished within that window, a reserve day March 9 has been scheduled. In such a case, the game will resume from the exact point where it was halted.

However, if persistent rain prevents the match from being completed even on the reserve day, the trophy will be shared between India and New Zealand, according to ICC rules.

Such a scenario has occurred only once in ICC tournament history. The Champions Trophy 2002 final between India and Sri Lanka ended without a result even after the reserve day was used, forcing the two teams to share the title.

Weather forecasts offer relief to fans ahead of the high-stakes clash. Meteorological predictions suggest clear skies over Ahmedabad, with no significant threat of rain during the match.

The bigger concern may instead be the heat. Daytime temperatures in the city are expected to soar to around 40 degrees Celsius, although conditions should become more comfortable later in the evening with temperatures dipping to about 23 degrees.

Historically, India has held the upper hand in the rivalry in the shortest format. The two teams have met 30 times in T20 internationals, with India winning 18 matches and New Zealand claiming 11 victories, while one game ended without a result.

With history within reach for India and a first-ever title at stake for New Zealand, the final promises a high-stakes showdown under the lights in Ahmedabad.