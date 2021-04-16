Taipei: Well this is a bizarre case of a Taiwanese man who married the same woman four times and divorced her thrice in a space of 37 days. However, do you know why he carried out such a bizarre act? Well he did so to avail of paid leaves from his office.

The man works as a clerk in a Taipei bank and he took to such an innovation to get paid leaves. According to reports, the man first applied for a leave of eight days from his employer April 6 last year for his wedding. It was approved. He then divorced his wife and married the same woman again and again got leave from the office. It was granted as the office management did not know that he was marrying the same girl again. This process continued and the man managed to get 32 days of paid leave.

It was again when he wanted leave to tie the nuptial knot, the bank did not grant him his wish. The man promptly went and filed a complaint against his employer at the Taipei City Labour Bureau. He accused the bank of breaking the law of Article 2 of the ‘Labour Leave Rules’. The rules state that anyone getting married will get a paid leave of eight days. Surprisingly the Labour Bureau passed the verdict in the man’s his favour and fined the bank NT$20,000 (Rs 52,800).

However, the incident also proves that investigation was not done in a proper manner. Otherwise, how would the man get away by marrying and divorcing the same woman on multiple occasions.