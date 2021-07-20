Mumbai: After recently confessing that she is hungry all the time, actress Tara Sutaria has now shared a video showing her enjoying a pizza as breakfast on set.

Tara posted the video on Instagram. In the clip, the actress is seen sitting on a couch dressed in a black T-shirt and white pants.

She captioned the clip: “Breakfast on set.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Singer Armaan Malik asked Tara in the comment section if the pizza was a “cheeseburst” or not.

She is currently on the sets of Ek Villain 2, which is a sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain.

While Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor featured in the 2014 film, the second installment has an all-new cast including John Abraham, Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor.

The 25-year-old actress has her dates full as she also has two more movies lined up — Tadap and Heropanti 2.

Tadap is directed by Milan Luthria. The film is a remake of the Telugu hit RX 100. She is paired opposite Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan, who makes his debut in the film.

Heropanti 2 stars Tiger Shroff, and choreographer-director Ahmed Khan will helm the film.