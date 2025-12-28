Baripada: A 40-year-old assistant teacher at an upper primary school under Jharapokharia police limits of Mayurbhanj district was arrested Saturday for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old girl student.

The accused was identified as Manoranjan Majhi. Police registered a case (322/25) under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and produced him in court.

According to police, Majhi operates a shop from his home. While he was at the shop during school holidays, the girl, a student at his school, came to buy something. Taking advantage of her being alone, he allegedly molested her and reportedly threatened the girl not to disclose the matter. The child later narrated her ordeal in front of her family, following which her father filed a written complaint at the police station. Officers arrested the teacher and recorded the girl’s statement.