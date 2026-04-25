New Delhi: With temperatures rising across several regions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) released detailed heatwave guidelines and advisories, officials said Saturday.

These include avoiding prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, especially during peak afternoon hours, staying adequately hydrated, wearing light and breathable clothing, and avoiding strenuous outdoor activities during high-temperature periods.

The IMD advised special care for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions. “The department emphasised that early awareness and preventive action are critical in reducing heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke,” an official said.

In its latest assessment, the IMD said that maximum temperatures in many parts of northwest, central, and peninsular India currently range between 40 degrees Celsius and 44 degrees Celsius, with the highest temperature of 44.5 degrees Celsius recorded at Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan.

In several regions, temperatures have been markedly above normal by five degrees Celsius or more, indicating a developing heat stress scenario across parts of the country.

“The IMD indicated that heatwave conditions are very likely to develop in isolated pockets of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and central India over the coming days,” the official said.

Hot and humid conditions are expected over coastal and eastern regions, while warm night conditions are likely in parts of north India.

“The department further projected no significant change in maximum temperatures over northwest India till April 27, followed by a gradual fall, while central and other regions may witness a gradual rise and subsequent decline in temperatures during the forecast period,” the official said.