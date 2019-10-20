BHUBANESWAR: Organised by Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts department, annual terracotta exhibition Mruttika 2019 drew flocks of visitors on its second day here Sunday.

Inaugurated by development commissioner Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, the expo features earthen lamps, terracotta artworks and home décor items in 100 stalls.

More than 200 artisans have participated in the expo. Malati Devi, a potter from Haldharpur village, Keonjhar, said, “This year, I crafted around 2000 designer lamps along with other home décor products. My village houses 300 potter families who work hard to fulfil orders here.”

Director, Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts department, Basant Kumar Das said, “Last year, we did business of Rs 1,15,00,000. This year we are expecting to do business of 1,25,00,000. All local potters participated at the expo. Artisans who previously made mud utensils are now earning five times more with terracotta products.”

The state government offers Rs 800 to artisans who earn under Rs one lakh and are under 60 and Rs 1000 to artisans who are in the age group of 60-80. Besides, it also provides terracotta training to state artisans.

A visitor Jahnavi Adhikari said, “Quality of the earthen lamps show that they are crafted with much love and care. We do not have to buy lamps from expensive malls when these expos provide such wonderful products.”