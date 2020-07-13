Mumbai: One of the most handsome actors of the Hindi film industry, Salman Khan has recently shared a picture from his farmhouse in Panvel.

No matter wherever he is, Salman’s creative mind keeps churning out things that win him love and adulation of his fans.

Though Salman enjoys a huge fan base, anyone who is not a fan would fall in love with him after seeing his recent social media activity.

Salman shared a photo on his Instagram account late Saturday night in which he is seen working in his farm. With this photo, he is attracting the attention of his fans.

Sharing the picture Saturday, Salman wrote, “Daane daane pe likha hota hai khane wale Ka naam… jai jawan ! jai kissan ! (Every grain has the name of the consumer written on it).”

He is seen in a grey T-shirt, shorts and a cap while working in the fields.

It is, of course, a tribute paid respectfully to the farmers of the country.

So far the picture received more than 1.6 million ‘likes’ within hours of uploading.

Salman spent the lockdown at his Panvel farmhouse along with a few family members and industry friends including Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur and Waluscha De Sousa. The actor has been keeping himself busy by working out in his private gym, working around his farm and singing and filming multiple songs.

He has made and released two music videos like Pyaar Karona and Tere Bina, despite the limited resources.

His music video ‘Tere Bina’ also featured Jacqueline opposite him.

On professional front, Salman will be next seen in Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai on Eid. The film starring Disha Patani as the female lead was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

