P.V. Sindhu is the only Indian athlete to figure among the world’s highest-paid female athletes’ list by Forbes. The new world champion shuttler has been ranked joint 13th, with an earning of $5.5 million during the period of 2018-19, in the latest Forbes list released earlier this month.

The star athlete is in a happy space now. However, she was stuck in a controversy for a bizarre reason after a 70-year-old man threatened to kidnap and marry her. Yes, you heard right!

Malaisamy, a 70-year-old man from Ramanathapuram district in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu, was impressed with Sindhu’s game and wanted to marry the 24-year old Indian badminton star.

According to reports, he filed a petition to the district collector of Ramanathapuram expressing his interest to marry the crowned world champion. He has threatened to abduct Sindhu and marry her if proper arrangements for the marriage are not made.

The bizarre incident took place during a weekly meeting organised by the district collector where the general public submit their petitions and grievances. He said he is extremely impressed with Sindhu’s career achievements and that is why he wanted to make her his life partner.

Malaisamy also claimed that in reality, he is not a 70-year-old, but a 16-year-old boy who was born April 4, 2004.

However, this has become a thing of the past as Sindhu is in a happy space now. She is enjoying her family life and is winning medals for India.

Sindhu remains India’s most marketable female athlete …. She became the first Indian to win the season-ending BWF World Tour finals in 2018.