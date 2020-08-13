Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut termed Thursday the transfer of the case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as ‘illegal’. Sanjay Raut also said that everyone, including the family of Rajput, should remain quiet for some time. They should let the Mumbai Police conclude their investigation in the actor’s death case. Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment, June 14.

The Mumbai Police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and a probe is underway in the case. Rajput’s father KK Singh had July 25 lodged a complaint with the Bihar Police against his son’s rumoured girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family members accusing them of abetting the late actor’s suicide.

The CBI recently took over investigation into the case and re-registered the Patna police FIR related to alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against Chakraborty and her family members.

“The incident (Rajput’s death) took place in Mumbai. The FIR was filed in Patna and the Bihar government recommended a CBI probe. The Centre immediately agreed. This is illegal. The case is now technically with the CBI,” Raut said.

“The Mumbai Police is investigating the case and if there is anything else to probe, the CBI can do it. Bring Mossad and KGB too. There is nothing to hide. We are not opposing the CBI. When the Mumbai Police is already on the job, what will the CBI do?” asked the Shiv Sena MP.

Law and order is a state subject, the Sena MP said. He added that the Maharashtra government has filed a caveat in the apex court. It said that the decision for a CBI probe was encroachment on the state’s powers and federal structure.

Replying to a question, Raut said Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray had nothing to do with the case.

“Only a section of the media is reporting like that. Unless you bring in well-known names and families, you can’t create a sensation,” alleged Raut. “Everyone, including Sushant’ family should be quiet for some time and allow the Mumbai Police carry out the probe to get justice for him,” the Sena leader added.