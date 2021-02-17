In today’s time, we often meet people who are afraid of weight gain, so they become overprotective about their body and weight. On the contrary, there are some people who eat whatever food they get but do not gain weight, whereas if some people eat even a little, they become obese.

So have you ever wondered why some people gain weight without eating unhealthy things, while some people eat everything and remain absolutely slim?

These are the people whose diet includes even donuts and pizza and they do not do any exercise, yet they never gain weight. Such people often surprise other people. So do you know why this happens?

Genes do not gain weight: A study report has said that people who remain slim without doing any hard work are responsible for their genes. During the study, researchers found that some people have series of genes that increase their metabolism or reduce body fat rapidly. During the study, these genes were found in about 1600 healthy and slim people. However, due to the presence of these genes in some people, their interest in eating was seen less. This is also a reason for such people to be thin.

Stay fit and active: We need to be physically active to stop our weight gain. But this does not mean spending hours in the gym, but walking or walking all day. Some studies show that some people are able to keep their body balanced due to their habit of walking more than others which helps them burn a lot of calories and maintain a healthy weight. In addition, some people burn more calories than others by doing the same exercise.

Weight does not increase due to other habits: Our genes play a role in determining our body weight, but sometimes weight depends on your sleeping pattern, your lifestyle habits, your alcohol consumption levels, your choice of food. Therefore, if we want to keep our body fit, then we have to change our lifestyle habits. This will help us lose weight effectively and improve our health.