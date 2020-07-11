You may have seen people, especially women wearing a black thread around their ankle. While many of us consider it stylish, others consider it as a holy thread which will protect them from negative energy around them.

Many believe that it will evade them from negative energy and bring them good luck. There are so many beliefs associated with the wearing of black threads, be it in the arms, wrist, ankle or neck.

In India, people have various religious beliefs associated with the black thread. It is said that tying it saves you from evil eyes. Some people believe that tying black thread to the ankle removes pain.

People bring black thread from the temple of Baba Bhairav ​​Nath, and wear it. Many beliefs related to black thread are famous, so let us know it in connection with religious belief, it also has astrological significance.

According to astrology, black color is considered as the symbol of Saturn. Rahu Ketu is believed to be the reason for evil powers or sight. The black thread protects from the inauspicious effects of Rahu Ketu. Wearing the obligatory thread used in the worship of Shani Dev protects against evil eye. One should chant Shani Dev’s mantra twenty-one times after wearing a black thread.

Put nine knots in the black thread before wearing. While wearing black thread, keep in mind the auspicious time. The black thread should be worn by chanting mantras according to the condition and transit in astrology.

While tying the thread in the wrist, keep in mind that the thread should be twisting 2,4,6, or 8 eight times. No other colored thread should be tied in the hand in which the black thread is tied.

The black thread is considered a symbol of Saturn. Therefore, wearing black thread Saturday is auspicious. If possible, wear black the thread on a Saturday. It is believed that if black thread is tied to the door with lemon, negative forces do not enter the house. Troubles overcome, halted works gets completed.

After tying black thread, chant the Rudra Gayatri Mantra daily. This increases the effect of black thread.